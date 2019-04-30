Lillian Schlotman, age 95, of Valley City, ND, slipped away quietly into God's Care Thursday, January 24th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.

Lillian Sophie Wergeland, the daughter of Halvor and Sophie (Alston) Wergeland, was born December 1, 1923 at McHenery, ND. She grew up and attended school in the McHenery, ND area. She married Glenn Schlotman, the couple lived and farmed near Kensal, ND before moving to a farm near Valley City. In 1978, they retired from farming and moved to their house in Valley City and Glenn passed away on February 6, 1998. She and Glenn had six children over a period of years and provided a home for eleven foster children. Lillian loved gardening and raising flowers. She was a great listener and was a compassionate and loving mother, grandmother and sister. She suffered the loss of four children from infant to adult in her lifetime.

Lillian is survived by a daughter, Betty (Ed) Overby and a son, Don (Kathy) Schlotman, all Valley City, ND; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a brother, Howard (Marcel) Wergeland, Moorhead, MN; one sister in law, Helen Schlotman, Carrington, ND; numerous nieces and nephews.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, three daughters, a sister and two brothers.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, ND.