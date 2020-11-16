Linda Muellenberg, age 72, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, November 14th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A private family funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND on Saturday, November 21st. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be followed, facemasks are required and social distance rules will be followed.

