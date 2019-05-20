|
|
Lloyd Severt Anderson, 95, Valley City, North Dakota died Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City, under the care of CHI Mercy Hospice and of his family. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday, May 24, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City, with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at 9 am and the Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 am on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019