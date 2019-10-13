|
|
Lloyd Nelson, age 80, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 10th at his residence surrounded by his family under CHI Hospice Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the church. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery.
Lloyd was born April 15, 1939, in Valley City to Lloyd and Regina Nelson (Neises), baptized and confirmed at St. Catherine's Church, and graduated in 1957 from St. Catherine's School. He worked at the Omwick Theatre where he met his future wife Donna (Ning) Stenzel. They married on November 21, 1962, and made their home in Valley City where they raised four children. Lloyd's life was dedicated to faith, family, friendships, and the good of fellow man. Through lifelong service to his Catholic faith, Lloyd served God and the church in many ways. He was an altar server, lector, faith formation teacher, and sexton of the church cemetery. He was a devoted associate member of the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation, REACH member, and active Knights of Columbus member in Forsyth, MT. Lloyd and Ning donated the Saint Anthony and Saint Catherine stained glass windows for the church. Lloyd was steadfast to instill faith, commitment, and work ethic in his children and was very proud that they were all successful in adult life. The family took annual "educational" vacations throughout the United States and continued reunions every five years, culminating in an Alaskan Cruise in 2017. For the safety and comfort of his family, he completely remodeled their two homes. Lloyd began working for the Northern Pacific Railway as a telegrapher at Berea, ND in 1958 and retired with 39 years in 1997. He worked in various locations across a quad-state region from Big Timber, MT to Superior, WI and witnessed many changes within the railroad including the formation of the Burlington Northern in 1970 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe in 1995. He exhibited his passion for railroading by hosting, in his home, 2000+ second grade children over a 25-year period to educate them on railroad history. He promoted public railroad safety through Operation Lifesaver and received state recognition of his 20-year dedication. In 2013, the North Dakota Historical Railroad Museum inducted him into their Hall of Fame as the only station agent selected from North Dakota. Throughout the decades, he accumulated a vast array of historical railroad artifacts for the preservation of railroad history. Lloyd began his military career in 1955 with the North Dakota Army National Guard. During his career, he held numerous leadership positions at various locations across North Dakota. In 1990, he deployed as Command Sergeant Major of the 136th QM BN to Saudi Arabia in support of Desert Storm. He received the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Saudi Arabia Liberation of Kuwait Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze stars. He retired in 1992 and received both the Meritorious Service Medal and ND Legion of Merit for his long and distinguished military career. Many friendships developed through his years of volunteerism and local activities. He drove those in need to medical appointments throughout the region. He loved entertaining others by playing his favorite piano music at special events, local assisted-living facilities, and Sanford Hospitals. He was a member of Sanford Partners and CHI Mercy Healthcare Auxiliary. Lloyd's interests throughout his lifetime included creating stained glass projects, restoring player pianos, traveling with Ning throughout several continents, and caring for their many family dogs. Lloyd was very proud of his 1955 Porsche Speedster that he purchased in 1965. He and Ning enjoyed cruising to local and national car shows. They were awarded the National Porsche Club of America People's Choice Award in 2015. He was actively involved in securing justice and equality in local and state government. A memorable moment was selection as 'Man of the Year' for his accomplishments and advocation for fellow citizens in 2006.
Lloyd and Ning were truly devoted to one another for 57 years and she and his family will dearly miss him; survivors also include children Lloyd Jr. (Kim) of Forsyth MT, Jenell Pease of Clarksville TN, James (Susan) of Valley City, and Stephanie (Tim) Salto of Sauk Centre, MN; grandchildren Craig (Courtney), Ashley, Gabe, and Reece Nelson; Michael, David, and Nicholas Pease; Daryl and Andy Nelson; and Hannah Salto; brother in law Steve (Lauralee) Stenzel, and numerous nephews and nieces. He is expecting his first great grandchild in February, 2020. His dog Autumn will truly miss her walking companion.
He will join his parents, sisters Jeannine Marcy and Jackie Henricks, and grandson Zachary Salto in a heavenly reunion.
Memorials are preferred:
* REACH (St. Catherine's School Foundation) 540 3rd Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072
* Homeward Animal Shelter 1201 28th Ave North, Fargo, ND 58102
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 14, 2019