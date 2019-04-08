Lorene Wergeland, 99, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at Eventide, Jamestown.

Lorene was born May 27, 1919 in Berea, ND, the daughter of Martin and Lillian (Messner) Brock. She attended school at Hobart 64 near Valley City, ND. Lorene married Nels Wergeland on October 30, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. They made their home in Kindred, ND then moved to Jamestown in 1953. They were life long members of St. John's Lutheran Church. Lorene's love of children was always foremost at her daycare. She enjoyed gardening, spending hours nurturing her flowers and vegetables. Crafting was another passion including crocheting, sewing, cross-stitching to name a few. Her love of laughter and games with family and friends brought joys to all.

Together Lorene and Nels enjoyed square-dancing round-dancing, camping and traveling.

Lorene is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Roger) Pierson; son, Lyle (Judy Carlson) Wergeland; grandson, Christopher (Angela) Pierson; granddaughters, Nicole (Dustin) Martin, and Zoe (Peter) Wergeland Manstrom; four great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister-in-law, Angie Brock; and brother-in-law, Howard (Marcell) Wergeland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nels in 2004; two brothers; and two sisters.

Visitation: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Eddy Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Jamestown.

Burial: Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary