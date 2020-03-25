|
|
Loretta Wangrud Dean Lovell passed away peacefully with her children by her side on March 23, 2020. She was born at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND on January 11, 1944 to Palmer and Frances (Johnson) Wangrud. They lived on a farm near Verona in Lamoure County, ND. Loretta went to a one room school until she was in fifth grade when they moved to Valley City and she finished her education. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
In 1962, she moved to Hopkins, MN and worked for a division of Super Valu (Preferred Products) for 15 years. She married Tom Dean and had two children, Tim and Sharla.
In 1982, she moved back to ND. She met Bruce Lovell in 1983 and they were married, April 1994. Loretta worked at Drug Plastics in Valley City from 1993-2004.
Loretta was known for her 4th of July get togethers. When the time came for opening gifts at Christmas, there were so many of them, an "intermission" had to be taken halfway through because she'd shopped all year long and always went overboard on the amount of gifts given, stockings stuffed and goodies baked. No one was ever forgotten on their birthday, she always sent a card.
She loved riding the lawn mower to mow her grass and had lots of flowers planted in the yard. Her door was always open for anyone that had a problem or just simply wanted to stop and visit.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; and 4 brothers. She's survived by her son, Tim Dean (Brenda); daughter, Sharla Johnson (Dusty Meyer); grandchildren, Tiffany, Travis, Jacob, Kristy, and Jana; great grandchildren, Kianna, Abbie, Lilly, Emma, Allison, Logan, and Rio; a brother, Jeff Wangrud; sisters, Connie Dahl (Vic Nelson), Valerie Tisher, and Paulette Orner (Mike).
Visitation for Loretta will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 26, 2020