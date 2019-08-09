|
|
Louis B. O'Brien, 85 of Devils Lake formerly of Valley City, ND passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Villa Maria Care Center in Fargo, ND.
Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Monday, August 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary and Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus with a 4th Degree Honor Guard. Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon will officiate the Vigil Service. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan with Military Honors accorded by the North Dakota Army National Guard.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph School Learning and Resource Center Fund.
Louis Bernard O'Brien, one of twins born on May 11, 1934 in Sanborn, ND to Augusta (Mortenson) and Joseph O'Brien Sr. He grew up on the family farm in the Eckelson and Valley City, ND area. He attended Valley City Public School and graduated from Valley City High School.
Louis enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard and served with the 141st Engineer Combat Battalion at Valley City. He served as a Supply Specialist and Combat Engineer Senior Sergeant and at his retirement on January 1, 1986, after 32 years, Louis was the Command Sergeant Major for the North Dakota Guard
In 1968, Louis moved to Devils Lake, ND and had a 38 year career with the North Dakota Department of Transportation. His training in the National Guard made him a valuable member of the Construction Engineering Department of the DOT.
Louis was united in marriage to (Mary Elice) Marie Selzler in 1976 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fargo. They established their home in Devils Lake where they lived, worked and raised their son.
SURVIVORS: wife Marie; son Kevin and his wife April and their son and Louis's grandson Aiden of Grand Forks, ND; brothers James O'Brien, Valley City, Dale (Carolyn) O'Brien, Gilbert, AZ, Dennis (Janet) O'Brien, Marion, Iowa, Lloyd O'Brien, Winchester, IL; sisters Lillian (Edward) Moug, Mesa,AZ and Mary Emke, Ankeny, Iowa; three brothers-in-law and many nieces, nephews and their families.
PRECEDED IN DEATH: brothers, infant brother Lawrence, Joseph Jr., Francis, Maurice, Charles and Earl O'Brien; sisters Alice Widmer and his twin sister Lucy Lockwwod and nephews John O'Brien and Ronald O'Brien.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 12, 2019