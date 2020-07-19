Louise Knight, 103, Enderlin, ND formerly of Page and Valley City, ND passed away July 17, 2020 at Maryhill Manor in Enderlin, ND. Her funeral service will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin the hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at the Page Cemetery, Page, ND at 2:30 PM, also on Friday, July 24. Please be mindful of the CDC guidelines and precautions regarding Covid 19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. The funeral service will be live streamed and can be found along with her obituary and tribute page at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Louise's family with arrangements.