Lucille Retzlaff, age 94, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, November 10th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City due to complications from COVID-19. A private family funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 13th at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery.

