Lyle Perry Archer, 96, Fargo, formerly Valley City, ND, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Villa Maria.

Lyle Archer was born in Finley, ND on July 10, 1922 to Ralph and Ida (Madsen) Archer. Lyle was united in marriage to Sybil LaRue Ask in 1945 in Finley. Lyle and Sybil were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Valley City. He was also a member of the Lions and Eagles Fraternal Organizations. Lyle worked for CH Carpenter Lumber in Valley City until his retirement in 1985.

He enjoyed golfing at Valley City Country Club, fishing at Lake Ashtabula, gardening, and biking. Lyle also enjoyed playing cards with his grandchildren. Lyle will always be remembered for his reassuring smile with a playful wink and a face of acceptance and assurance. He was a devoted husband and provider and loving father, and we all pray for a life as well lived as his.

Lyle is survived by his son Scott (Maria) Archer, grandchildren, Erik (Beth) Archer, Onalaska, WI, Adam Archer, Rochester, MN, Emily (Ben) Riniker, East Dubuque, IA, Seth (Jennie) Archer, Fargo, ND, Sean Archer, St. Cloud, MN; great grandchildren, Luke, Elli, Finley, Magda, Catherine; sister, Joyce Neilson, Bloomington MN. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sybil, son, Grant, brother, Ralph, sisters, Geraldine Peterson and Dolores Byer.

Lyle's family would like to express their appreciation to Villa Maria Nursing Home and Hospice of the Red River Valley for their continuous loving care of Lyle.

Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with visitation starting at 1:00 P.M.

