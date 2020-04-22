|
Lynette ""Lyn"" (Brendmoen) Grieve passed away on April 20, 2020, at Sheyenne Care Center, in Valley City, ND. Lyn was born on February 16, 1951, to Mildred (Andersen) and Orville Brendmoen in Valley City. She grew up in Valley City where she made lifelong friends. She graduated from VCHS in 1969, and attended NDSU. She married James Grieve in April of 1970. Over the course of their marriage, they lived in Williston, Dickinson, Sundance, and Casper. In their early years of marriage, Lyn worked at the Dickinson Press and JCPenney. They also purchased a beauty salon and Lyn managed it. They had two children, Chad and Jenny. Lyn stayed home to raise them when they were little.
In 1982, Lyn began her career with State Farm in Casper, WY, and worked for them for almost 30 years. In 1983, she moved to Denver and lived there for five years. In 1988, Lyn took a transfer and moved back to Fargo to be closer to her family. In 2005, Lyn's career with State Farm then brought her to Lincoln, NE. She retired in 2011 and returned to Valley City.
Lyn's passions included sewing, quilting, and scrapbooking. She regularly spent time at weekend retreats with friends. She was impeccable in her work. Lyn made countless beautiful quilts and shared her creations with others. She loved football and the Denver Broncos, always cheering loudly. She also loved to garden, plant flowers, and bake. Lyn was known for her delicious desserts. She was a dog lover and always had a furry companion. Her family was a priority for her and she cherished her time with them. Her four granddaughters were her pride and joy. She bragged about them often and looked forward to every moment with them. Lyn had two childhood best friends, Linda and Nance, that friendship carried over into adulthood and they were at Lyn's side through thick and thin. Lyn also had a core group of high school friends that continued to get together frequently and to celebrate birthdays. She lived a simple life and was strong in her faith. Lyn was an independent woman full of spunk and who cared deeply about those close to her.
Lyn was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) in 2011. When she could no longer speak, her eyes lit up and she always had a smile for family and friends. She endured the disease for over 9 years, but her love for her family and friends never wavered. She resided in the Cottage at Sheyenne Care Center for almost four years, where the Cottage staff loved and cared for her like family.
She is survived by her son Chad Grieve, daughter Jenny Grieve, four granddaughters Madyson, Ashley, Kelsie and Brooke, sister Brenda Stearns, brothers David and John Brendmoen, stepsiblings Gary Justesen, Donette Klever, and Vicky Hlubek, and many extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her father Orville, her mother Millie Justesen, stepfather Ray Justesen, and brothers Lon and Larry.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City is assisting Lyn's family with arrangements. An online tribute page and guestbook can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 23, 2020