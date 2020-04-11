|
Marcia Jean Bemis was born to Melvin (Meg) and Lila (Anderson) Bemis in Valley City, ND on October 13, 1940. She attended and graduated from Valley City High School and Valley City State Teachers College. Marcia taught elementary school in Minnesota, Montana and Oregon. While teaching in Montana she met Robert Jefferson. They were married May 26, 1967. Robert, who served in the Air Force, was transferred to Spain where Marcia taught kindergarten. Once back in the USA, they were stationed in various Air Forces bases throughout the United States. After Robert retired they lived in Makoti, ND where Marcia co-managed the local family hardware store. After Robert died Marcia moved back to Valley City to be near her family.
Marcia is survived by sons, Rufus (Kris Gruber) Fargo, ND and Randy, Portland, OR, her mother Lila Bemis, Valley City and several nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her father Meg Bemis, her sister Lila Mae Smart, brother Giles Bemis, and brother-in-law Miles Smart.
God bless the memory of Marcia Jefferson.
Marcia passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City. Private graveside service will be held in Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Makoti, ND at later date.
