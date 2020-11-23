Margaret Cadieux, age 94, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living Center in Grand Island.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora. Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Jamestown, ND at a later date. Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary's, Aurora and St. Joseph's, Giltner Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person. Current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
OBITUARY: MARGARET CADIEUX
Margaret Mary Cadieux was born on September 8, 1926 in Jamestown, North Dakota to Edward and Faye Claire (Broderson) Gurski, and passed away in Grand Island, Nebraska, on November 21, 2020, at the age of 94.
Margaret married her high school sweet heart, Donald George Cadieux on May 11, 1946. They had six children.
Margaret was a homemaker and a secretary and years later was instrumental to the success of the family baking business. After retiring from the baking business, she and her husband went into the crafting business for 10 years, travelling all over the U.S. They were the first crafters allowed to sell their products in Canada at craft shows. They made many friends along the way.
Margaret enjoyed knitting, quilting, sewing, reading and making new friends. She was a devoted lifetime member of the Catholic Church. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora, Nebraska.
Margaret is survived by five of her six children, Mary Fay (Chuck) Patrick, Elizabeth Schroeder, Jeanne (David) James, Carol (Gregory) Schuster, Kevin Cadieux and Mary Cadieux, daughter-in-law; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years, Donald, her son, Thomas, and son-in-law, Kenneth Schroeder; twin sister, Mary Gulmon and brother, Edward Gurski.