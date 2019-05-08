Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Larson

08/27/1925 ~ 05/03/2019

Margaret Larson, 93, of Mayville, ND, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Luther Memorial Home in Mayville, ND.

Margaret Marie Brunsdale was born on August 27, 1925 to C. Norman and Carrie (Lajord) Brunsdale at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She was the elder of the two Brunsdale daughters. She was raised in Mayville where she was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and graduated from the Mayville High School. Margaret attended and later graduated from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 1947, majoring in History. After her college graduation, she worked for a few years for the Republican National Committee.

On October 8, 1955, Margaret married Edson G. Larson in the Governor's Residence in Bismarck, ND. The couple honeymooned for five months traveling through Europe.

She was always close to politics during her father's tenure as the Governor of North Dakota and later as he served in the US Senate. Margaret served as a delegate to the 1964 Republican National Convention in San Francisco, CA and also in the 1960's she made her own bid for the ND State House of Representatives for the 20th District of North Dakota.

Margaret loved to connect with family informally and in larger get togethers. Vacations with her parents and sister Helen during childhood included time in Minnesota lake country. Her travels continued after marriage with visits to many friends and family members all around the U.S. She and Edson regularly spent part of the winter in Arizona. They enjoyed attending many Army Reunions in the States and Abroad with Edson's World War II Veterans' group and had many lasting friendships.

Margaret loved reading the newspaper to keep abreast of current affairs, the farming scene and local news. This continued during her years living at the Luther Memorial Home. She and Edson strongly supported higher education locally, statewide and in Minnesota. Many students will continue to benefit from their generosity. Holiday baking was one small way she shared her Norwegian heritage with her family. She was fond of art and music, attended concerts and participated in choirs as a young adult. Her interests ranged from museum visits in the big cities to attending car and tractor shows with her husband. She appreciated nature, flowers, animals and lovely views. She had beaded necklaces that she added to any outfit she wore, like a signature. She used her sense of humor to keep conversation on the light side as much as possible. She expressed interest in how others were doing rather than call attention to herself.

Margaret has resided at the Luther Memorial Home in Mayville since July of 2008. Her many friends and family would like to profess their gratitude for the great kindness and care that has been shared with Margaret over the years by the staff and local community.

Survivors include her brother-in-law: Frank Larson of Valley City; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband for 52 years: Edson G. Larson; and sister: Helen Brunsdale Williams.

Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the service at the Luther Memorial Home Chapel in Mayville, ND.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Luther Memorial Home Chapel in Mayville, ND.

Burial: Will be in the Mayville Cemetery in Mayville, ND.

