Marie O'Brien Meidinger, age 65, died on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, at Clear Creek Care Center in Westminster, CO. She was born on October 8th, 1954, in Valley City, ND, the daughter of Joseph J. O'Brien and Betty A. (Sessions) O'Brien. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21st at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Valley City, ND. A reception to follow at The Dacotah Pavilion located at 933 12th Street NE in Valley City, ND.

Marie graduated in 1972 from Valley City High School in Valley City, ND. She continued on to complete her Cosmetology licensing at the Jamestown Beauty College.

Marie grew up on a farm and loved all animals. One of her favorite things to do was spend time at the lake with her family. Marie's smile was infectious and would light up any room. She was a very strong, determined and fiercely independent woman who's family meant everything to her. Marie was always full of love, compassion and devotion to not just her family but everyone around her. She would constantly put others before herself even if she was struggling and would never expect anything in return. Marie was a proud partner, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who gave everything she had for her family's happiness. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her everyday.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Betty O'Brien; grandparents Joe and Augusta O'Brien, Cloice and Stella Sessions; brother John O'Brien; and sister-in-law Kathy (Bill's wife).

Surviving in addition to her significant other Kim Turner are her children Cheri Fox, Angela Nolte, randy Meidinger and Bonnie Meidinger; her grandchildren Brandon Fox, Ashley Fox, Kaila Morgan, Lynnsie Kruse, Kody Morgan, Michael Meidinger, Annastacia Hernandez and Dakota Rupp; sister-in-law Candy (her deceased borther John's wife); brother Richard O'Brien (Brenda); sister Kathleen Triebold (Richard); sister Ellen Westby (Brent), brother James O'Brien (Joan) and brother William O'Brian (deceased wife Kathy); along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

