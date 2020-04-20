|
|
Marilyn Ann Lonsky passed away on April 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society nursing home, Ellsworth Kansas. Marilyn was born on May 30, 1938, to Milo Evans and Kathryn Trost Evans in Minneapolis, MN. Marilyn grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis Vocational School in 1956. Marilyn worked in various administrative jobs before marrying Delbert Gareis on January 16, 1965, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and then moved to Wamego, Kansas. They later divorced.
Marilyn married John Francis Lonsky of Rogers, ND on October 21, 1995 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, Kansas. John passed away on February 14, 2018.
After moving to Kansas in 1965, Marilyn became a farm wife and learned to sew, can and butcher chickens - thanks to Hilda (Umscheid) Gareis. She graduated from Manhattan Vocational Technical School in 1976 and became a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked for Dechairo Hospital and later the Westy Community Care Home, both of Westmoreland, KS; various other long term care facilities; and retired from Russell (KS) Regional Hospital. She most enjoyed providing comfort whenever needed to her patients.
Marilyn enjoyed her nursing career very much as she enjoyed caring for others. She was very independent, loving and always had a kind heart for those less fortunate. She loved trees and animals of all kinds. She especially enjoyed watching Animal Planet and Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, Peanuts comic strip, plain Hershey bars, lemon meringue pie, rhubarb pie (from North Dakota), and onion rings and limeades with a REAL cherry from Sonic. She also enjoyed playing games such as scrabble and rummy.
One of Marilyn's greatest accomplishments in life was raising her three daughters. She was always very supportive of them and very proud of their many accomplishments and especially proud that all three of them graduated from college.
When she accompanied John to North Dakota for wheat and soybean harvest in later years, everyone looked forward to her homemade German potato salad.
She had been in long-term care for most of the last six years due to declining health. Most recently, she looked forward to watching the birds feasting outside her window at the "care home" as she called it. Marilyn also gave the residents birthday cards and rarely missed a game of BINGO.
Marilyn's faith was very important to her throughout her life. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wilson, KS and was honored to be a founding member and past president of the Kansas Chapter of Singles in Agriculture.
She is survived by three daughters: Catherine Herber, Ellsworth, KS; Lynnette (Barry) Bray of Mt Pleasant, AR; and Donna (Todd) Stephenson of Sachse, TX; 3 grandchildren: Miles & Evan Bray and Ainsley Stephenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chance Evans; husband John Lonsky and many beloved farm animals and pets, including Rudy, Lucy and BJ.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no funeral services. Burial will take place next to her beloved husband John in Fried, ND at a later date. Due to the inability to have gatherings of more than 10 people, a memorial mass is planned to be held at a later date in North Dakota and in Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in her memory. Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice, a no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choice or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and may be sent to Williams Funeral Home, 421 First Avenue South, Jamestown, ND 58401. Online condolences may be left at www.williamslisko.com
Arrangements with Williams Funeral Home
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 21, 2020