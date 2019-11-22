|
|
Clay Center resident Marilynn "Bea" Everson, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury, NE.
Services will be conducted at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Marilynn was born September 15, 1936, to Carl and Caroline (Pesek) Brandt in Valley City, ND. She married Leonard Everson on October 9, 1954, and to this union, five children were born Jean, Tony, Karen, Joe, and Mary.
Marilynn was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved gardening and canning. Most of all she enjoyed having all her children and grandchildren together for holidays and family gatherings. In later years, she was employed as a meat taster at the U.S. Animal Research Center.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Everson; daughters, Jean (Allen) Swenson; Karen (Rick) Brown and Mary Drudik; daughter-in-law, Renae Everson; grandchildren, Stacie, Josh, Megan, Cassie, Chris, Kelly, Jenny, Terry, Jessica, Luke, Nathan and Garrett; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Brandt and Caroline (Brandt) Flewell; stepfather, Millard Flewell; sister, Marian Lewis; Madeleine (Nester) Hayes; sons, Tony and Joe Everson; grandchildren, Kayla Drudik and Adam Brown; great-grandchild, Bryson Brabec.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Nov. 25, 2019