Marjorie Sorenson
Marjorie Sorenson, 78 of Petersburg, Virginia and daughter of Frank and Ellen Sorenson of Kathryn, ND, died November 4, 2020. She was born in Minot, ND and attended school in Kathryn, ND (class of 1960). She graduated from North Dakota State University. Marjorie is survived by three sisters, Virginia Widmer (Oakes, ND), Donna (Bob) Gotham, (Chicago, IL), Susan (Paul) Mark (Peoria, AZ), two bothers Clifford (Eunice) Sorenson and Ronald Sorenson both (Kathryn, ND), and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Frank and Ellen Sorenson, and by her brother-in-law, Arnold Widmer. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 viral epidemic. The family requests no memorials.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
