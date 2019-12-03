Home

Mark "Boomer" Boom

Mark "Boomer" Boom, 65, Valley City, ND passed away at his home under the care of his family with the help of CHI Home Healthcare on December 3, 2019. There will be a time of visitation on Friday, December 6 from 5-8 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran with burial at Zion Getchell Cemetery, rural Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Boomer's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
