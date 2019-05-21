Resources More Obituaries for Mark Brobst Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Brobst

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mark Wayne Brobst passed away peacefully at his home in Grygla, MN on May 12, 2019 at the age of 55, after a tough, well-fought battle with cancer.

Mark was born on October 19, 1963 in Valley City, ND to James and Kathleen (Bohrer) Brobst. He attended school at North Central of Barnes County, ND and graduated in 1982. He went to one year of Diesel Mechanics at NDSSS in Wahpeton, ND. He and Colette (Rohde) were married on September 16, 1983. They moved to Medina, ND in the fall of 1983 where Mark worked as a mechanic and the city of Medina. They later moved to Valley City in 1987, where Mark grain farmed and raised beef cattle. He also had a livestock hauling business- Brobst Trucking. In the fall of 1994, Mark and Colette moved to Grygla, MN where he managed the ranch he later purchased in 2005. Mark also worked at North Star Dairy in Lancaster, MN as a herdsman and later managed the Dairy.

Raising beef cattle was his true passion; and he was very involved until his death. Mark's hardworking attitude will never be forgotten. Mark enjoyed riding a "good horse" and every aspect of the cattle business…especially watching his calves grow and prosper on green grass. He proudly watched his boys show cattle in 4-H and was eager to see his grandchildren follow in their footsteps. Mark loved spending time with his family, particularly his eight grandchildren, making homemade ice-cream with them. He did love to grill and smoke meat for family and friends. He was a member of the Grygla Lions, the Grygla Go-Getters, and the Community Bible Church, a volunteer at the Medina Fire Dept. and the Roseau County 4-H.

He is survived by his wife, Colette Brobst of Grygla; sons, Clayton (Kristen) Brobst and kids Bryar, Olivia, and Cort of Clinton, MN; Clinton (Matia) Brobst and kids Lakylie, Kamdyn, Blakelee and Whitley of Grygla; and Michael (Katie) Brobst and son Braxton of Grygla; his mother, Kathy Brobst of Moorhead, MN; siblings, Lori (Dave) Pederson of Washburn, ND, John (Dawn) Brobst of Fargo, ND and Scott Brobst of Queen Creek, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father, James.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Grygla. Visitation was held on Thursday from 5-7 pm AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at the Valle Cemetery in Grygla. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grygla Lions or the Grygla Fire Department.