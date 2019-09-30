|
|
Mark Davies, 40, Valley City, ND was found dead on Sept. 26, 2019 near Kathryn, ND as a result of a car accident.
Mark Loren Davies was born October 24, 1978, in Valley City, ND to Ron and Kaye (Tait) Davies. He was baptized and later confirmed in the UCC Church in Valley City. He attended school at North Central of Barnes at Rogers, ND till the 10th grade. When Mark was 14 years old, he lost his father to cancer which left a void in his life forever. He moved to the Davenport, ND area and attended school in Casselton, ND graduating in 1997. He acquired several friends from both schools. After high school, he worked various jobs for a year then joined the Army for two years where he met many friends. He started working with the Triebold Farms, Oriska, ND as a child in 1984 and then again after his return from the Army in 2000 to 2019. He then went to work for Mark Schlotman on his farm. He soon fell in love working with cows, especially during calving season.
Over the last 20 years or more Mark started arm wrestling which won him many trophies, medals and belts that represent National wins. This took him to different parts of the country. He made many friends through this sport that he truly loved.
Mark is survived by his parents, Chuck and Kaye Belzer, Amenia, ND; sisters, Laura (Bret) Stringer with nieces Elizabeth and Amy of Lincoln, ND and April (Ryan Oksendall) Davies, of Bloomington, MN; his children, Dylan Aarseth and Danelle Sundstrom; a step brother and three step sisters; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, a host of friends, and his beloved dog, Hank. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron; grandparents, Loren and Elaine Davies and Ralph and Elsie Tait; an uncle Doug Koch.
Please consider a memorial gift in lieu of flowers.
Funeral: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 4th St. NE, Valley City with visitation one hour prior.
Final Resting Place: Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 1, 2019