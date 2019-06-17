Mark S. Holden, 53, of Valley City, ND passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in his home.

Mark was born July 8, 1965 in Valley City to Grant and Maydre (Jaskowski) Holden. He went to Valley City High School and graduated in 1983. Mark attended Valley City State University for a time and had various jobs in North Dakota where he spent his life.

When Mark's mother and big sister Laurie were ill and died, Mark lost his way having mental health issues plaguing him for the rest of his life.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, sister Laurie, several aunts and uncles.

Mark is survived by his sister Diana (Jim) Wright of Valley City, niece Taryn (Stephen) Jargello of Houston, TX, and nephew Devin Wright of Valley City.

A private family inurnment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fried, ND.

A private family inurnment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fried, ND.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.