Marlys Mae Anderson, 92, Valley City, ND formerly of Litchville, ND passed away Sunday, October, 13, 2019 at Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, October, 18, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Litchville. Inurnment will be in the Litchville Cemetery.
Marlys Mae Haarsager was born May 24, 1927 in Litchville to Christopher and Esther (Anderson) Haarsager. Following her graduation from Litchville High School, she attended North Dakota State University obtaining a bachelors degree in home economics education. Marlys then started her teaching career at Harvey High School in Harvey, ND before returning to Litchville to teach at Litchville High School.
Marlys was united in marriage on May 19, 1951 to Dennis Anderson in Aberdeen, SD, a loving union that endured for 57 years. They traveled together throughout Norway, to Europe, and enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. Marlys and Dennis were blessed with two sons, Scott and Todd.
Marlys was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Litchville where she was an organist and pianist for 40 years. As music was very important to her, she would play piano for the school and accompany soloists. Marlys was an associate member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Mesa, AZ and member of the Sons of Norway Lodge, Mesa. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, sewing, hardanger embroidery, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.
Marlys is survived by her sons, Scott (Peggy) Anderson, Junction City, OR and Todd (Joanne) Anderson, Jamestown, ND; grandchildren, Crystal Ludwick, Graham Anderson, Sarah Anderson, Annalise Anderson, Loren Campbell, Wade Campbell, Louis Anderson, and Vanessa Lystad; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Curtis Haarsager and sister-in-law Lois Rasmussen.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 15, 2019