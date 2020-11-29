Marlys Willson, 83, Valley City, ND, formerly Litchville, ND, passed away at Bridgeview Estates, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Marlys Jennie Linn was born on January 16, 1937 to Edgar and Alice (Olufson) Linn in Hastings, ND. She attended school at the rural Hastings school. Marlys was an avid Basketball player and her team won several tournaments, including a state basketball tournament. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1955 and went on to attend Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. On February 17, 1956 she married Kenneth Willson in Hamilton, Georgia where he was stationed in the US Army. In 1958, they made their home in Lisbon for a short time before making their home in Litchville for many years. When they retired in 2011, they moved to Jamestown. After Ken passed away August 8, 2019, Marlys moved to Bridgeview Estates in Valley City. She sure enjoyed the friends she made there.
She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Litchville and the Ladies Aid. She loved sewing and baking, which included making buns for several people. She and Avis Nelson went to many craft shows selling their sweatshirts that they had decorated. She babysat many neighboring kids and each one was special to her. Marlys also enjoyed working in the yard. Her grandchildren filled her heart with love and memories.
She will be missed by her children, Becky (Duane) Peterson, Bonnie (Nate) Monson, Tim (Pat) Willson; Jodi (Bob) Thoreson, Jill (Tim) Tangen; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Kelci Willson; 3 great grandchildren, Christine and Jasmine Peterson and Cody Little; and a brother Allen.
Visitation will be 1-2 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City with a private memorial service to follow. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City.
Cards or condolences may be directed to Jodie Thoreson, 1109 8th St. SW, Jamestown, ND 58401.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com