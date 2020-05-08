Marshall Ryan Fearing was born to Robert and Patsy (Gamrath) Fearing in Valley City, ND on July 20, 1961. He attended school in Valley City, graduating from high school in 1979. During his high school years he worked as groundsman at the Valley City Country Club. He attended Valley City State University for a year and was a member of EBC fraternity. He later worked at the Fargo Country Club as a crew member. He continued his love of golf and groundskeeping by attending Pennsylvania State University, graduating from their Turfgrass Management Program with distinction. Upon graduation, he was hired as grounds foreman at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado. In 1985 he became director of grounds at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, a course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Marshall held that position for 25 years. During that time he became acquainted with many top professional golfers and worked with PGA tour officials and CBS, setting up the course for a PGA tournament, The International, which used the unique Stableford scoring format. The Castle Pines course was consistently ranked in the top three conditioned courses on the PGA tour.

Marshall met his future wife, the love of his life, Victoria Bailey in Colorado. They were married on March 19, 1988 and made their home in Castle Rock. Three children blessed their marriage: McKinzie, Austin, and Sydney. Vicki passed away on December 26, 2011.

After Vicki's death, Marshall moved to Williston, ND along with his daughter, Sydney. He oversaw the building of the 20/20 Professional Building in Williston and was building supervisor there until his death.

Marshall is survived by his children, McKinzie of Williston and his children Brayden, Brinin and Emry, Austin and his fiancé, Alexandria Sak of Olathe, KS, Sydney, Williston; his parents, Bob and Pat Fearing of Valley City, ND; brothers Michael of Jamestown, ND and Mitchell (Sandra) of Williston, ND; sisters, Nicole (John Anderson) of Fairway, KS and Sloane (John Floberg) of Bismarck, ND. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otis and Lena Bailey of Michigan City, IN and sister-in-law, Debora Bailey-Hoster of Indiana. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive who loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Because of the current virus situation, funeral services were conducted at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services in Mandan, ND on Tuesday 5/5/2020 for family members only. Marshall was laid to rest on Thursday 5/7/2020 in Castle Rock, CO next to his beloved wife, Vicki.

Marshall was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He loved being outdoors, pheasant hunting, scuba diving, watching movies with his family, voraciously reading books and laughing a lot. We have a hole in our hearts but we find comfort to know he is once again with Vicki who he has missed for so long.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, North Dakota.

