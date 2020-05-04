Mary Ann Moderow, 81, Fargo, ND, passed away of natural causes on April 30, 2020, at Touchmark at Harwood Groves Senior Living, Fargo, ND.Mary Ann was born to Albert and Olga Berg on July 14,1938, in Valley City, ND and grew up on a farm in Litchville, ND, attending school at Scandia Country School. She then moved to Valley City, ND where she worked as a waitress for a local bakery cafe and learned her craft and passion for baking everything from buns to cookies, and a family favorite, ""doughguts"".It was in Valley City on Valentine's Day, 1956, that she met the love of her life, Duane Moderow, a farmer from Buffalo, ND. On November 17, 1956, Duane and Mary Ann wed at the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Fargo, and made their home in rural Buffalo, where they farmed.Mary Ann worked hard, right alongside Duane, as his favorite farm-hand: from planting to harvesting in the fields, attending to the livestock, gardening, and yet, still maintaining the home and yard, raising three children, many kittens and dogs and providing homemade tasty lunches to the field workers.She actively served in the Presbyterian Church of Buffalo chaperoning with Duane on Christian youth group trips and Ladies' Circle, ND Republican Women, County Level Election Board, Women's Farm Bureau of ND, and Cass County Welfare Board, Fargo, ND.You could always count on Mary Ann sitting in the stands cheering for her children's/ grandchildren's school activities and family gatherings. Being a grandma and great-grandma was a highlight in Mary Ann's life; she was very proud of her grandchildren's accomplishments. She valued family and went above and beyond to help her uncles with their healthcare needs, and would provide a homey place for spontaneous visits of friends and family.Mary Ann and family loved to travel throughout the SW and, beyond her love for flowering cacti, she enjoyed bowling and could be found knitting, crocheting, and sewing her family-cherished quilts and blankets. Probably unknown to many, she even picked an electric guitar in her younger days. Her summers at the Long Lake, MN cabin were filled with puzzles, pinochle, Mahjong, boating, and miraculously arranging sleeping places for the many weekend guests. Winter travels with Duane to Mesa Regal and Las Palmas Resort, Mesa, AZ, was filled with deep friendships, fun memories, and always a shared homemade lemon pie from her backyard lemon trees. Anyone who knew Mary Ann, and stood close enough, were the lucky recipients of her friendly visits and ""big bear hugs"". Mary Ann and Duane also liked to dance at the Eagle's Club of Valley City and we know they are now reunited and waltzing in Heaven. She and her legacy will be missed by many who truly knew her.In 2015, Mary Ann and Duane retired to Edgewood Vista Senior Living, Fargo, until Duane's death in January, 2018. Mary Ann lived her final days at Touchmark at Harwood Groves Senior Living Community, Fargo.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Moderow, her parents, Albert and Olga Berg, her mother and father-in-law, Ewald and Dorothy Moderow, and her brother-in-law, Gary Dahl.She is survived by her three children, Douglas (Diane) Moderow, Casselton, ND, Pam (Mike) Nelson, Casselton, ND, Brenda (Jeff) Halverson, Littleton, CO, her seven grandchildren, Cpt. Skyler (Kostantine) Muller, USAF, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Shelby Moderow, Grand Forks, ND, Amanda (Jim) Schauer, West Fargo, ND, Rachel (Eric) Hansen, Sioux Falls, SD, Kayla Nelson, Minneapolis, MN, Blair Halverson, Glendale, CO, Nicole Halverson, Littleton, CO and her five great-granddaughters, Claire, Etta and Leni Schauer, West Fargo, ND, Avery and Harper Hansen, Sioux Falls, SD. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Dahl and friend, Dave Hayen, and brother, Darell (Judy) Berg, all of Valley City, ND, and Ardell (Joe) Long, sister-in-law, Billings, MT and five nieces and nephews.Due to current restrictions, there will be a privately-held family funeral on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Casselton, ND. It will be recorded for viewing on West Funeral Home's website. Burial will follow at the Buffalo Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Casselton in honor of Mary Ann Moderow and can be mailed to Pam Nelson, 16105 34th St. SE, Casselton, ND 58012.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center