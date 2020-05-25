Mary Ann Casperson, 73, of Valley City, ND passed away of natural causes on May 23, 2020 in Fargo, ND. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, May 28 at 2pm in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Mary Ann Casperson was born November 9, 1946. Born after World War II in Eastern Europe, she was adopted through Lutheran Services by Elmer "Cappy" and Mae Casperson.
She attended Valley City schools and graduated from Valley City High School in 1964. Mary attended Wahpeton State School of Science becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. She later attended Dickinson State University attaining her degree as a Registered Nurse.
She was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Following her retirement, Mary continued to serve others and her community which were important to her working at Leevers Foods in Valley City for many years. Mary enjoyed socializing through quilting whether it was with her church quilting group or other family and friends. Mary loved a good joke and her hearty laugh will always be cherished. She truly appreciated her time spent socializing with good food and good company which always brought her home to Valley City after trips to California and Texas.
Mary loved her family unconditionally and she was very proud of them.
Mary is survived by her son, Cappy Allan Pottorff (Melissa) and granddaughter Sofia Pottorff all from California; her daughter Casondra Mae Ahrndt of Valley City and a brother Tom (Faith) Casperson of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer "Cappy" and Mae Casperson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 25 to Jun. 2, 2020.