Mary Jean Hansen, 77, of West Fargo passed away Friday, September 11th, 2020 at Sheyenne Crossings.Mary Jean "Jeanie" Grant was born December 26th, 1942 in Valley City, North Dakota. The daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn (Holm) Grant. She grew up on the family farm in Cuba, North Dakota. Mary attended grade school in Cuba. She later graduated from High School in Valley City, North Dakota.She started her family in Jamestown, North Dakota and later they settled in West Fargo, in 1971. Jeanie started a long career working as a paraprofessional for the West Fargo School District. During her 34 years she made many friends. She is fondly remembered by past students who went to school at South Elementary. Her family and friends would joke about who was really in charge at the school.Jeanie enjoyed spending time in her yard and had many flowers that surrounded the house. Her hard work and vision earned her several Yard of the Month Awards. Jeanie's house and garage were a gathering place for social activities in the neighborhood. She loved visiting and hosting her friends. Her hobbies included card club, puzzles, and quilting. Her biggest love was the special times and memories she created for her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband Kenneth Hansen and two sons. Terry (Suzi) of West Fargo, Brandon Hansen VA, Sofia, Emily and Joseph. Tony (Brenda) of West Fargo, Ryan, Jamie, and Tanner. She is also survived by Honorary Daughter Allison (Marshall) Kutzer of West Fargo. Her brothers include: Kenneth (Linda) Grant and Vernon (Marcy) Grant both of Valley City. Her three sisters include Carol Grant of Fargo, Becky (Harry) Martinez of Custer, South Dakota, and Rita Grant of Valley City. Jeanie was preceded in death by parents.A Christian service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Faith Journey Lutheran Church, 127 2nd Ave E campus, West Fargo. 9:30 Visitation – 10:30 Service (Masks are required, and social distancing will be followed).Interment will follow immediately at Memory Gardens in Valley City, North Dakota.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center