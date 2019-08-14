Home

Mary Pritchard Obituary
Mary Pritchard, 90, of Oakes, ND, passed away August 13, 2019 at CHI Oakes Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. and prayer service to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery near Oakes. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials be given to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Oakes or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dazey.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 15, 2019
