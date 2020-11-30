Mary Lou (Roberg) Peterson, 85, died November 30, 2020 at the Sheyenne Care Center due to complications of COVID.
Mary was born on December 30, 1934 at home to Anton and Emma (Anderson) Roberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Spring Creek Lutheran Church in Hastings, North Dakota. She attended school and graduated from Hastings High School in 1952. She married Walter Peterson on February 16, 1955 in Moorhead, Minnesota. They lived in Hastings before moving to Valley City, North Dakota in 1961. She was employed at Municipal Utilities before her retirement in 2000.
Mary enjoyed her flowers and yard work. She crocheted many doilies and tablecloths which she has gifted to her kids and grandkids. She became a resident at Sheyenne Care Center in February 2020 after a fall at home.
She is survived by her daughter Judy (Don) Eastburn; son Duane (Becky) Peterson; son-in-law Rocky Gabel; five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; brothers, David (Sharon) Roberg, Clifford Roberg; and a sister Irma Kemmer.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Walter, parents; daughter Debbie Gabel; great granddaughters Jasmine and Christine Peterson; sisters, Florence Hoff and Shirley Stevens; brothers, Alton Roberg, William Roberg, Lloyd Roberg and Dennis Roberg
Cards can be sent to Duane Peterson at 4682 108 Ave. SE, Litchville, ND 58461 or Judy Eastburn at 3510 Rooney Place, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
Visitation will be 11am to 1 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Private graveside services will be held in Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.