|
|
Maurice (Maury) Gary Kingston of Valley City, ND died March 10, 2020. Maury was born on July 29, 1968 to Esther (Gunkel) Kingston and Thomas Kingston in Valley City, ND.
Maury spent the first few years of his life on the family farm near Pillsbury, ND until the family moved to Hope, ND. Maury attended Hope School and graduated in 1986. After graduation Maury attended the North Dakota State College of Science and earned a degree in Auto Mechanics.
After graduating Maury worked at Cenex in Hope, and later went on to help in farming operations, construction and other odd jobs.
Maury spent his life surrounded by friends. He loved the outdoors and his family hunting trips. Maury could charm those around him with his grin and a laugh that made you wonder what he was up to. One of his greatest talents was his ability to type at 103 wpm, solve complex math problems in his head and fix any engine he came across.
Maury is survived by his brother, Michael (Heidi) Kingston, Hope, ND; brother-in-law, Shapour Roohi, Phoenix, AZ, nephew, Alex Kingston, Fargo, ND, niece, Serena Kingston Roohi, Phoenix, AZ; aunt Judy, (Gary) Ross, uncle, Allen (Leigh) Gunkel, Lori Kingston, cousins, Christopher Gunkel, Samantha (David) Overland, Jared Gunkel, Adam (Amanda Gunkel); and many friends that treated him like family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Kingston, father, Thomas Kingston; siblings, Monica Kingston-Roohi, Tracey and Frank; grandparents, Melvin and Ida Gunkel, Gladys and Stanley Kingston and Maurice Kingston.
Visitation will be will from 1- 2 pm Friday, March 20, in the Hope American Legion Hall Hope, ND followed by a Memorial Service at 2 pm in the Legion Hall. Burial will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family via the On-Line Tribute service at www.quamplaistedcushman.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 17, 2020