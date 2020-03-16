Home

Maurice A. Pederson, 91, Valley City, ND passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center, March 15, 2020. There will be a time to greet family on Thursday, March 20 from 4-7 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM in St. Catherine Catholic Church, Valley City on Friday, March 20. The family appreciates your support at this time, but please keep in mind that public gatherings are to be kept to 50 or less (as per regulations set forth while dealing with the Corona Virus nationwide). Burial will be later in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, Valley City.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Maurice's family with arrangements. An online tribute page and guestbook can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 17, 2020
