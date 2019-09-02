|
|
Mavis Kracht, age 90, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, August 31st at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held at Friday, September 6th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday morning. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019