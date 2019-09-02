Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Kracht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Kracht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Kracht Obituary
Mavis Kracht, age 90, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, August 31st at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 7th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held at Friday, September 6th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday morning. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.