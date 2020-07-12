1/
Mavis Myers
Mavis Myers, 82, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital July 9, 2020. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held there on Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. With the ongoing concern during the Covid 19 pandemic, you are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to practice other suggested precautions. The funeral will be live streamed on Mavis' obituary page at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Mavis' family with arrangements. Please visit her online guestbook and tribute page at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
