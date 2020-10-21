Mavis Strinden

Mavis (Nordgaard) Strinden, 97, Valley City, ND formerly Litchville, ND passed away on October 20, 2020 at The Legacy Place, Valley City.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel in Valley City. In this age of the COVID pandemic, a private family ceremony will be held in Litchville Cemetery.
Mavis Elaine Nordgaard was born on April 1, 1923 in Valley City to Obert Nordgaard and Ellen (Rodin) Nordgaard. She was baptized in Ringsaker Lutheran Church, rural Hastings, ND and confirmed at Spring Creek Lutheran Church, Hastings. She attended grade school at the Brown District #37 Rural School and grades six through twelve at Hastings School. She attended Valley City State Teachers College and taught school in Dawson, ND and Hastings.
Mavis married Theron L. Strinden on August 20, 1944 at Spring Creek Lutheran Church in Hastings. They made their home in Litchville during their 66 years of marriage. Theron passed away on March 3, 2011.
Mavis was a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchville. Over the years, she taught Sunday school and served as Sunday School Superintendent. Mavis served on the church council and held many ELCA offices, including conference offices. She served with the church quilting group for over 30 years. During the years Theron served in State Legislature she volunteered at the State Historical Society. Mavis was a founding member of the Litchville Museum and Historical Society and chaired its Board for many years. In her earlier years, she was a 4-H Leader and member of the Litchville Homemakers Club. She enjoyed handwork such as knitting, crocheting and quilting. Mavis was active in many community projects and chaired numerous boards and committees. She worked at the Strinden Hardware store for 25 years following her children's graduations from High School and enjoyed serving the community.
Mavis is survived by daughter, Marna (Suresh) Ramnath, Toledo, Ohio; son, Steven (Cheryl) Strinden Fargo, North Dakota; grandchildren, Maia and Monica Ramnath and Marie (Nick) Jensen and Michael (Leah) Strinden; great granddaughter, Miriam Adventure Jensen; sister, Marilyn (Luther) Kristensen and many nieces and nephews.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband and parents; sister, Evelyn (Ralph) Bartz and brother, Marvin (Marjorie) Nordgaard.
Mavis' family would like to thank The Legacy Place and their staff for the care and compassion given to Mom these last few years of her life.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, Litchville or the Litchville Museum and Historical Society.
