Maxine Muske

Maxine Christina (Miedema) Muske passed away at St. Gabriel's in Bismarck, ND on October 16, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery on Wednesday, October 21. There will be a private family service that will be live streamed, then archived along with her obituary and online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com
Maxine Christina Miedema was born August 20, 1929 in Barnes County, ND to Andrew and Ruth Miedema. She grew up on the family farm near Marion, ND. Married and moved to farm near Berlin, ND. As a young lady she helped on the farm and managed the household when she learned to love cooking and baking. Maxine always had a big garden and did lots of canning. Because she enjoyed baking so much, she was able to do many wedding, birthday and special occasion cakes for family and friends. She took great pride in her flower beds.
Before she was married, she taught in rural schools, then for several years, in the mid-60's, taught kindergarten at the Berlin Public School. On July 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Herman Muske. They were together 53 years before his passing. Their home was on a farm near Berlin, ND
Maxine was an active volunteer at Zion Lutheran as a Sunday School teacher, alter guild member, and also in the ELCA women's group at the local and District level. She was a 4-H leader for many years as well as a volunteer at the St. Rose Care Center, LaMoure. One of her regular contributions was to make homemade ice cream for the monthly birthday parties. When she had spare time, it was spent knitting and traveling. During the Christmas season, she was Mrs. Claus to Herman's role as Santa Claus.
She is survived by her son, Glenn (Debbie) Muske of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Erin Muske of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Kara (Nate) Welk of Bismarck, ND; and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Robert Miedema; sisters-in-law, Elaine Miedema and Hilda Muske; and several nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and her brothers Ernest Miedema and Stanley Miedema.
No flowers are requested. If desired, memorials can be given to Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids Cemetery, Oak Grove Lutheran School (Fargo, ND), or 4-H (LaMoure County 4-H or ND 4-H Foundation) or to another group/agency of your choosing.