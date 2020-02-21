|
Maynard N. Messer, 87, of Hannaford, ND, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Eventide Nursing Home in Fargo, ND.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Barnesville, MN with Rev. Chris Leach officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM Monday in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, ND.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Maynard N. Messer was born on October 12, 1932 to Monroe and Evelyn (Anderson) Messer in Hannaford, ND. He grew up and attended school at the Bartley Township country school near Hannaford, ND. He then went on to graduate from Trinity Bible School in Devils Lake, ND.
On June 20, 1970 he was united in marriage to Charlene Kay Peckham at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND. They made their home on a farm near Hannaford, ND where they raised their two sons. He took over the farm during his teenage years and continued to care for the land for his entire lifetime. He was very particular with his fields. He and his brothers were entrepreneurial with crop spraying, moving hay stacks, dynamiting items, and mechanical and electrical work.
?He had a passion for flying and revered the opportunity to take family, neighbors, friends for a ride in the sky. He was the Bartley Township Assessor for over 50 years. He also enjoyed sky diving, bowling, and instilled the love of downhill skiing in his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Messer, Barnesville, MN, two sons: Jason (Chris) Messer, Barnesville, MN, Jeremy (Tara) Messer, Horace, ND, 5 grandchildren: Meghan, Savannah, Jensen, Madison, and Jameson Messer, one brother Rallon Messer, Mt Pleasant, IA, three sisters Joyce McCarthy, Fargo, ND, Caroline (Philip) Grage, Gardner, ND, Nita (Arden) Saxberg, Cooperstown, ND, mother in law, Lillian Peckham, Jamestown, ND, sister in law Berthal Messer, Cooperstown, ND, and several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Marvin, Romaine (Patricia), Rodney (Sandra), Lyle, two sisters Connie Messer and Bernice (Boyd) Baker, father in law Dale Peckham, brother in law John McCarthy, sister in law Carol Messer.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.DobmeierFuneralHome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 24, 2020