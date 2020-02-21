Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dobmeier Funeral Home - Barnesville
503 4th Street Southeast
Barnesville, MN 56514
(218) 354-2623
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Barnesville, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:30 PM
Dobmeier Funeral Home
Barnesville, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Barnesville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maynard Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maynard Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maynard Messer Obituary
Maynard N. Messer, 87, of Hannaford, ND, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Eventide Nursing Home in Fargo, ND.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Barnesville, MN with Rev. Chris Leach officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM Monday in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, ND.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 PM with a Prayer Service at 6:30 PM at Dobmeier Funeral Home in Barnesville, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
Maynard N. Messer was born on October 12, 1932 to Monroe and Evelyn (Anderson) Messer in Hannaford, ND. He grew up and attended school at the Bartley Township country school near Hannaford, ND. He then went on to graduate from Trinity Bible School in Devils Lake, ND.
On June 20, 1970 he was united in marriage to Charlene Kay Peckham at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND. They made their home on a farm near Hannaford, ND where they raised their two sons. He took over the farm during his teenage years and continued to care for the land for his entire lifetime. He was very particular with his fields. He and his brothers were entrepreneurial with crop spraying, moving hay stacks, dynamiting items, and mechanical and electrical work.
?He had a passion for flying and revered the opportunity to take family, neighbors, friends for a ride in the sky. He was the Bartley Township Assessor for over 50 years. He also enjoyed sky diving, bowling, and instilled the love of downhill skiing in his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Messer, Barnesville, MN, two sons: Jason (Chris) Messer, Barnesville, MN, Jeremy (Tara) Messer, Horace, ND, 5 grandchildren: Meghan, Savannah, Jensen, Madison, and Jameson Messer, one brother Rallon Messer, Mt Pleasant, IA, three sisters Joyce McCarthy, Fargo, ND, Caroline (Philip) Grage, Gardner, ND, Nita (Arden) Saxberg, Cooperstown, ND, mother in law, Lillian Peckham, Jamestown, ND, sister in law Berthal Messer, Cooperstown, ND, and several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Marvin, Romaine (Patricia), Rodney (Sandra), Lyle, two sisters Connie Messer and Bernice (Boyd) Baker, father in law Dale Peckham, brother in law John McCarthy, sister in law Carol Messer.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.DobmeierFuneralHome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maynard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -