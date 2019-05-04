Maynard Lee Tvedt, Jr. passed away at his home in Valley City, on Sunday morning, April 28th with his children by his side while under the care of CHI Hospice.

Maynard was born to Maynard Sr. and Mildred (Lee) Tvedt, on September 20th, 1938 at his grandparent's home near Meadow Lake.

He attended Clark City School and College High. Maynard married Carol Marie (Mennis) on April 12th, 1958 at his grandparent's home in Valley City, the home they lived in most of their lives. They celebrated their 60th anniversary last April.

He worked for Scherr Construction for over 30 years, and various construction jobs before that. Maynard had a love of animals, spending much of his life around them. He was an avid gardener, sharing his produce with anyone and everyone. His hobbies also included going to auction sales and tinkering in his shop.

Dad always loved the visits from family and friends, and his big smile showed it.

Maynard is survived by his children, Roxanne (Todd) Baumgartner, Litchville, Kim (Mark) Undem, Travis (Mindy) Tvedt, both of Valley City and Monte Anderson, Oregon; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Lacey) Undem, Shane (Lexie) Undem, John Baumgartner, Lucas Baumgartner, Bentley Tvedt, Jake (Dara) Anderson, Amanda Anderson, and Austin Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Grace Undem and Hunter Undem; siblings, Darrell (June) Tvedt, Pat (Arvid) Decker, George (Sally) Tvedt, Debbie Tvedt Franzen and many nieces and nephews.

Maynard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents; sister-in-law, Darla Van; and nephew, George.

The funeral service for Maynard "Jr." Tvedt, 80, Valley City, ND will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. A prayer service will be held there at 7:00 Thursday evening. He will be buried at Memory Gardens near Valley City.

