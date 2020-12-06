Mayvis Oreanna Gilbertson, 89, Valley City, North Dakota passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Mayvis Oreanna Person was born May 27, 1931 in Clay County, Minnesota to Elvin and Inga (Tronnes) Person. At the age of 22 months, Mayvis' mother passed away. She was then raised by her aunt and uncle, Carl and Ella (Person) Lee who lived near Nome, North Dakota. Mayvis attended and graduated from Nome High School.
Mayvis married Donald "Donny" Gilbertson March 11, 1950. They lived in Nome, moved to Washington and after a short time, returned to North Dakota. They lived in the Nome-Kathryn area where their three sons were born. Mayvis took great pride and worked hard in raising her three sons while supporting Donny's carpentry and farming work. She kept her home immaculate which was important to her, was a great cook, and loved shopping. Mayvis was also known to love and care for cats throughout her life time. Most of all, she adored her three grandchildren, Christine, Josh and Sara. They were a great joy in her life.
Mayvis was a member of Waldheim Lutheran Church, Kathryn, North Dakota. She spent countless hours working with her sisters in faith with Circle and WELCA.
Mayvis is survived by her sons, Terry (Claudia) Gilbertson, Valley City and Jeff Gilbertson, Kathryn and three grandchildren, Christine (Kellen) Borchert, Josh and Sara Gilbertson.
Mayvis is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Steven Gilbertson and brother Walton Person.
A funeral service will be held, 10:30 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Waldheim Lutheran Church, Kathryn with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.