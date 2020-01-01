|
|
Melvin Zaun, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, December 31st at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church and one hour before the service on Saturday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Interment will in in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 3, 2020