St. Catherine's Church
540 3rd Ave NE
Valley City, ND 58072
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
Melvin Zaun, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, December 31st at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church and one hour before the service on Saturday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Interment will in in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 3, 2020
