|
|
Melvin Zaun, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, December 31st at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church and one hour before the service on Saturday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the church. Interment will in in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in the spring.
Melvin Ralph Zaun (aka Mel or Melvy) was born to John A. and Olive (Dahl) Zaun on Feb. 6, 1930, in Valley City, ND. He attended grade school at Valley City Lincoln School and later Stewart School, a country school north of Valley City, where he graduated from 8th grade. He farmed with his dad and his Uncle Ralph until Dec. 18, 1950 when he joined the Air Force. He was stationed at Brookley Air Force Base at Mobile, AL and at Albrook Air Base in Panama Canal for 2 ½ yrs. He was later sent to Chanute Air Base in Chicago where he was discharged on Dec. 18th, 1954.
Melvin was united in marriage to Florence Lange on Nov. 6th, 1954 at St. Catherine's Church in Valley City. Together they raised 6 children whom they treasured and were very proud of. They farmed NE of Valley City until Feb. 1964, when he went to work for Farmers Union Oil Co. He later attended manager's school. In Dec. 1967 he became manager in Carrington, ND where he managed until Aug. 1982. In March of 1983, they bought the Hi-Way Drive-In in Carrington. Mel was the ""handyman"" and Florence the ""waitress"" as they ran Flo and Mel's Diner. During the eleven years they owned the drive-in, he also managed Farmers Union Oil Companies in Lisbon, Beulah and Harvey. In 1995 he retired. They sold the drive-in at that time and moved back to Valley City to retire.
Melvin was on the Board of Governors at the hospital in Carrington for many years. He was also Chairman of the Bicentennial Committee in 1976. He was a board member of the New Rockford Farmers Union Federal Trucking Assoc. and was auctioneer for many benefits in Carrington over the years. He belonged to the Eagles starting in 1955, the DAV and American Legion.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 65 years Florence (Lange) Zaun, his 6 children Terri (Steve) LeGrand, Valley City, ND, Vicki (Glen Horner) Stevens, Bismarck, ND, Jean (Roland) Svartoien, Freeman, SD, Steve (Deb) Zaun, (Rice Lake, ND) Gayle (Rick) Hoots (Dodge, ND) and James (Christine) Zaun, Burlington, ND. He was also grandpa to 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He loved seeing the little ones and always made them feel special. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Wayne) Willson, Carson City, NV and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Lloyd and sister-in-law Marit.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 3, 2020