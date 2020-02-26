|
Michael Olsberg, 79, Jamestown, N.D., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, in Eventide Jamestown.
The funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held in the spring at Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 26, 2020