Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
Valley City, ND
Michael Olsberg


1940 - 2020
Michael Olsberg Obituary
Michael Olsberg, 79, Jamestown, N.D., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, in Eventide Jamestown.
The funeral service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held in the spring at Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 26, 2020
