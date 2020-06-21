Michael Zubrod
1955 - 2020
Michael Lawrence Zubrod, 64, Jamestown, ND, passed away June 20, 2020. He was born July 5, 1955 in Valley City, ND to Vernon and Mary (Murphy) Zubrod.
He is survived by his mother, Mary and siblings, David (Elisa) Zubrod, Kathy (Jerry) Sorby, Ruth (Darrel) Brudevold, Joe (Virginia) Zubrod, Tom (Lori) Zubrod, and James (Karen) Zubrod.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Vernon.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery in Valley City, ND. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
