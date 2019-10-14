|
The memorial service for Mona Lyn (Hannesson) Hennel, 57, Valley City, North Dakota will be 2 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service in the chapel. Inurnment will be at Mountain, North Dakota. She passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, October 11.
Mona Lyn Hannesson was born July 22, 1962 to Theodore and Dorothy (Goulet) Hannesson in Cavalier, ND. Mona worked at the Crossing on Lake Ashtabula with her longtime friend Bob Kelly and later as a cook at South Central Services, Valley City, as a cook. Mona was a very hard worker and was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Mona also loved her dog, Stormy.
She was a member of Barnes County Wildlife.
Mona is survived by her mother Dot Schell, son Brad Hannesson (Lori); two grandchildren, Dawson and Kennedy; brother Earl Hannesson (Susan); sister Cheryl Michaelson (Dean); and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Hannesson; brother Lonnie Hannesson; son Brandon Hannesson and her special friend, Bob Kelly.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 15, 2019