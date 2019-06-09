Myron Gene Singer, age 85, of Valley City, ND, died Friday, June 7th at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 13th at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 PM Thursday at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND.

Myron Gene Singer, the son of Jacob and Annie (Schott) Singer, was born March 5, 1934 in Mercer, ND. Gene grew up and attended school in Mercer and graduated from Mercer High School. After receiving his education, Gene worked for a time before enlisting in the US Army on November 8, 1956. Gene served his country until his discharge on November 7, 1958. Gene then began working for Peavy and worked at Turtle Lake, ND and also McClusky, ND. On July 7, 1962 he married Phyllis Smith at the First Lutheran Church in New Rockford, ND. The couple lived in McClusky until 1965 when Gene was transferred to Peavy in Valley City. Gene later worked for Homan Seed and did bookkeeping at the VFW Club in Valley City until his retirement. Gene was a Past Commander of the VFW Post #2764, was a member of the VFW Color Guard where he rendered Military Honors for countless Veterans in Valley City and surrounding areas. Gene was also a member of the Cooties and called Bingo at the Valley City VFW for many years.

Gene is survived by his wife Phyllis, Valley City, ND; one sister, Evelyn Montgomery, Fargo, ND; numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mervyn and Arlo.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 10, 2019