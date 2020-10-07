1/
Myron Trangsrud
Myron Trangsrud, age 86, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, October 6th at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 13th at Elim Evangelical Free Church in Valley City. Due to COVID 19, ND State Health Department regulations will be followed and masks will be required. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church on Tuesday morning. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Valley City, ND.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
