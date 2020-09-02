1/
Nathaniel "Nate" Haws
{ "" }
Nathaniel "Nate" Haws, 32, Jamestown, ND passed away at Sanford Health in Fargo, ND on September 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City, ND. Due to CDC regulations during the COVID pandemic and our space being limited, we are urging masks to be worn and that small children not attend. That being said, the service will be live streamed on the funeral home website and can be found along with Nathan's online guestbook and tribute page at www.lerudschuldt@bektel.com. When the service is complete, the service video will uploaded and available for later viewing as well. Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Nathan's family with arrangements.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
