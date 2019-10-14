Home

Niell (Poncho) Ott

Niell (Poncho) Ott Obituary
Niell (Poncho) W. Ott, 77, Avery Idaho, died October 11, 2019, of injuries he suffered in an automobile accident. Niell and brother Jim were on their way to visit family in Valley City. Niell was raised in Valley City, graduating VCHS in 1960 and VCSU in 1972.
As he requested, there will be no service.
Family includes sisters Jeanne Ott, Minneapolis; Carol (Charles) Olson, Valley City; brother Jim Ott, Avery, Idaho; nephews Michael (Rachel) Ott, Steve (Jody) Cummings; nieces Sharon Cummings and Beth Cummings and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Niell was preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 16, 2019
