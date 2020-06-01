Noel Pritchert
The memorial service for Noel Pritchert, 89, Valley City, North Dakota will be 11 am Friday, June 5, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Church. The service is open to the public with social guidelines in place. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, rural Valley City. He died Saturday, May 30, at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
