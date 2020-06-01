The memorial service for Noel Pritchert, 89, Valley City, North Dakota will be 11 am Friday, June 5, 2020 at Epworth United Methodist Church. The service is open to the public with social guidelines in place. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, rural Valley City. He died Saturday, May 30, at the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com.
