Nyle Curtis was born May 17, 1930 and died December 1, 2019. He was the son of William Lloyd Curtis and Orla Irene Williamson.
He is survived by his children, Kathie Horton, Blaine Curtis, Sherri Gibson, Darren Curtis, Shayne Curtis, Cory Curtis, and Dawn Swink; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brothers and sister Gary Curtis, Verna Curtis, Arlen Kirbaugh.
He was in the Army when he met mom in Highland Falls New York.
Nyle was a farmer, surveyor, ironworker, and welder working hard through his life. He cherished knowledge constantly reading and retaining everything he read. His favorite authors were Thomas Jefferson (idolized), Carl Sagan, and Albert Einstein whom he could quote and talk on for hours. Having been a pilot in his youth he enjoyed everything flight and had a vast knowledge.
Being a student of philosophy he had a few cherished sayings: "Humans are one of the least impressive of Earth's creatures"; "I strive not to be human"; "No one can do anything but what they do."
He despised oppression believed in kindness and loved cats, which took readily to him. If it was feral it was soon curled up tight to him and treated with kindness.
He was self-taught to play harmonica and played very well or chose to whistle a tune with ease. He loved Johnny Cash, Eddie Arnold, Hank Williams and got a huge kick out of Tiny Tim.
He was a socializer & loved meeting people, he would go out of his way to meet and chat with people every chance he got.
I was forever awed at my father's unique memory with which he could readily recall quotes and facts on any subject I mentioned. He loved learning about his ancestors and their stories from Abraham Lincoln staying with and working on his 4th great grandfather John Clary's farm in New Salem, Illinois and his wife Rhoda Armstrong descended from Sir John Armstrong and Lady Elizabeth Graham to his 13th great grandmohter Pocahontas of the Powahtan Tribe of Virginia by way of Sarah Owens Gordon. There are kings, queens, emperors, tsar's, pharaoh's, nobles, Vikings even Genghis Khan so many and of every nation in Europe. We could go for hours looking through our lineage.
Father was unique. I Loved Him.
Blaine Curtis
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, ND is assisting Nyle's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com. Services for Nyle will be held later in the spring of 2020.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 6, 2019